Theodore CHAVERS

CHAVERS,

THEODORE CLEVELAND

Ocala - Theodore Cleveland Chavers, 67, passed away August 8, 2020.

Due to the present COVID-19 restrictions, the Life Celebration for Mr. Chavers will be a private gathering. Elder Timothy Wilkerson will be conducting the words of comfort. Visitation for family and friends will be at Sellers Funeral Home on Friday from 12pm to 5pm. Please visit the website to submit online condolences.

Survivors include his devoted wife, Sheryl Chavers; daughters, Deliah (Willie) Barner, Tasha West, both of Ocala, FL; sons, Duane (Valerie) Chavers, Atlanta, GA, Samson (Debra) Robinson, Jerome K. Robinson, both of Ocala, FL; sisters, Josephine Byrd, Ocala, FL and Renee Chavers, Atlanta, GA; brothers, Joseph (Toyanne) Scott, Jr., Ocala, FL, Kenneth Scott, Ocala, FL, Marvin (Deanna) Scott, Orlando, FL, Kelvin Scott, Ocala, FL, Joseph (Gayle) Williams, Brian Williams, both of Acworth, GA, Bernard Chavers, Atlanta, GA; step parents, Willie and Dorothy Kemp; mother-in-law, Earline Peacock; 13 grandchildren; two great grandchildren; two sister-in-laws; five brother-in-laws.

