THEODORE GOODSON Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share THEODORE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GOODSON, JR., THEODORE
Theodore Goodson, Jr., 57, passed away on May 26, 2020.
He leaves to cherish his memories children, Brent Goodson (Wendy), Jarbarlon Goodson and Tamika Jackson (Michael); seven grandchildren; two great grandchildren; sisters, Sylvia Prince, Wanda Richardson (Miquel), and Angela Reddish (Derrick); brothers, Johnny Goodson (Lavonda), Jason Dowdy (Latasha), and Andrew Dowdy; special friend, Yolanda Bryant; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and sorrowing friends.
Graveside service for Mr. Goodson will be held Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 11:00a.m. in Chestnut Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, June 5, 2020 from 10:00a.m.-5:00p.m. at Snow's Funeral Ministry. Professional services entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade).
Condolences may be left at www.snowsfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved