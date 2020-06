GOODSON, JR., THEODORETheodore Goodson, Jr., 57, passed away on May 26, 2020.He leaves to cherish his memories children, Brent Goodson (Wendy), Jarbarlon Goodson and Tamika Jackson (Michael); seven grandchildren; two great grandchildren; sisters, Sylvia Prince, Wanda Richardson (Miquel), and Angela Reddish (Derrick); brothers, Johnny Goodson (Lavonda), Jason Dowdy (Latasha), and Andrew Dowdy; special friend, Yolanda Bryant; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and sorrowing friends.Graveside service for Mr. Goodson will be held Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 11:00a.m. in Chestnut Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, June 5, 2020 from 10:00a.m.-5:00p.m. at Snow's Funeral Ministry. Professional services entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade).Condolences may be left at www.snowsfuneral.com