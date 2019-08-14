|
VIOLETTE, THERESA F.
Those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles. - Isaiah 40:31
Theresa F. Violette, 82, passed away peacefully under the care of Hospice of Marion County on August 10, 2019 in Ocala, FL. She was born in Orono, Maine on July 23, 1937 to Everett and Madeline Martin. Theresa met Frank, the love of her life, and they were married in 1956. After her marriage to Frank, she spent most of her life working in retail and raising five wonderful children. Theresa was involved with The Daughters of Isabella, Red Hats Club, and The Democratic Party. She also loved to travel and spend time with family and friends.
Theresa is preceded in death by her parents, Everett and Madeline Martin; and her husband, Frank.
She is survived by her five children, Michael Violette, Patricia (Gregg) Smith, Terry (Randy) Bowden, Cindy (Larry) Ault, Amy Lynn Violette; seven grandchildren, Hope Woycehoski, Brent Smith, Amanda Creek, Michael and Jeremy Violette, Nicholas and Daniel Ault; nine great grandchildren; five siblings, Carol McLaughlin, AIreda Brooks, Doug (Ellen) Martin, Ruth Brown and Brian (Susan) Martin; and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will take place at Belleview Church of Christ, on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11 am with reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of Marion County.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019