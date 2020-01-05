Home

Theresa H. Bigelow, 81, of Ocala died peacefully at home on Sunday, December 29, 2019. Theresa was born in Stevenston, North Ayrshire, Scotland on December 27, 1938 to William and Petranelli (Wallace) Reynolds. She immigrated to Ocala in 1961.
She retired from Holiday Inn where she worked as a front desk clerk for many years. She was a Gator fan and loved to read.
Survivors include her sons John Bigelow and Mike Bigelow, and granddaughters Carly and Brette Bigelow, all of Ocala and sister Vicki Bowman, Trenton, NJ.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date TBD. Online condolences may be sent to www.hiersbaxley.com.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020
