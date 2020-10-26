Theresa Kay Smock

Theresa Kay Smock, Born 20 October 1958, and ventured into the unknown 21 October 2020 at the age of 62. She picked the day following her birthday presumably because she had enough of everyones... Well, you know. Preceded in death by her husband John and her beloved Shiba Inu "Brownie". There is an ongoing argument about who she loved the most. She was known to most as humorous, light hearted, and well traveled soul.

Loving mother of Christopher, Jessica and Jennifer, and dearest grandmother, and great grandmother to an assortment of children she had always promised we would receive, due to our own "youthful vigor". We had sure earned it.

Profoundly, she was more accurate than we would have liked.

A kind woman who would spare no effort to help her fellow human, regardless of the expense it had on her free child labor. I still think the free small ice cream cones and $.50 fries at McDonald's were worth it looking back. The time spent as a family at our age, and in our situation, was nothing less than priceless. We may have learned something along the way too. Kid's are great at cleaning things with tiny hands. I don't quite think any of us, or our kids for that matter, will ever forget that.

Theresa will fondly be remembered by family and friends. As well as many animals, and other people she could safely adopt, regardless of how busy her life would become. As an inside joke, some of us even made it out alive!

She was a kindered spirit, and curious intellectual who always bounded as far as her mind could reach. She had a love for music, art, and writing. She would often get lost in hobbies like reading, cooking and making jewelry in her free time.

She was a loving, giving, compassionate and caring person. Her wishes were to be celebrated, as she would often insist. We are sure she would say she had a wonderful life, and would thank all whom made it so.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store