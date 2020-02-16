|
JONES, THOMAS C.
Thomas C. Jones, 84, of Ocala passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Legacy House in Ocala. Tom was a native of Roselle, New Jersey and moved to Central Florida in 1992. He was an avid golfer, bowler and baseball enthusiast with a love for the Yankees. Tom was a graduate of Amherst College and encouraged higher education for all.
Survivors include his children, Theresa A. Jones of Krum, TX, Thomas R. Jones of Citra, FL, and Douglas J. Jones (Jane) of Macungie, PA; grandchildren, Christopher and Kevin, and Marguerite Cox of On Top of the World of Ocala, FL.
He is predeceased by his wife, Patricia A. Jones.
A memorial service will be held at Joy Lutheran Church, 7045 SW 83rd Place, Ocala, FL on, Tuesday, February 18th at 4:00pm. Reception will follow the service at the church. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his name to Amherst College at www.amherst.edu. Online condolences may be sent at
www.hiers-baxley.com.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020