OGLESBY, THOMAS C.

Thomas C. Oglesby, 76, of Silver Springs, Florida, passed away August 1, 2020 in Cleveland, Tennessee. He was born in Sumter County, Florida, February 6, 1944, to Lewis and Coleen Snowden Oglesby.

He was preceded in death by his parents; step father, Leroy Cox; and brothers, James and Roy Oglesby.

He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Debbie (Kelly) Oglesby; step-son, Edward Stephens at home; three daughters, Becky Oglesby of Colorado, Marty (Mike) Quattro of Ocala, TJ Fulmer of Ocala; step-daughter, Stacy Stephens, Silver Springs; brother, Eddie (Wanda) Oglesby of Ocala; sisters, Judy Markins, and Jan (Richard) Salyer of Ocala; along with grandchildren, great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Tommy was a retired truck driver having worked for SAIA motor freight for many years and finally retiring from driving log trucks at the age of 72. He had a passion for stock car racing which he enjoyed for many years along with fishing and gigging.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM, August 23, 2020 at the Church of God, 3201 NE 25th Avenue, Ocala, Florida.



