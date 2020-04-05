Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Hightower
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Cecil Hightower

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Cecil Hightower Obituary
HIGHTOWER,
THOMAS CECIL
Thomas Cecil Hightower, age 82, of Summerfield, FL, passed away on March 27, 2020. He was born in Thomaston, GA on May 27, 1937. He was a member of Oxford Assembly of God and a devout Christian. He was a veteran of the US Air Force, a longtime employee of Florida Power. He enjoyed studying the Word of God, tinkering with what he could, fishing, and antique cars.
He is survived by his daughter, Tammy Hightower of St. Augustine, FL; son, Steven Mark Hightower (Barbara) of Dallas, GA; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and an abundance of fur babies!
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 44 years, Annette Tindall Hightower; his son, Thomas R. Hightower; and parents, Thomas E. Hightower and Addie F. Hightower Crenshaw.
A private viewing was held at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services due to current social-distancing circumstances. A celebration of Tom's life will take place at Oxford Assembly of God, 11214 US Hwy 301, Oxford, FL 34484, once social-distancing practices are over.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -