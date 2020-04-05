|
HIGHTOWER,
THOMAS CECIL
Thomas Cecil Hightower, age 82, of Summerfield, FL, passed away on March 27, 2020. He was born in Thomaston, GA on May 27, 1937. He was a member of Oxford Assembly of God and a devout Christian. He was a veteran of the US Air Force, a longtime employee of Florida Power. He enjoyed studying the Word of God, tinkering with what he could, fishing, and antique cars.
He is survived by his daughter, Tammy Hightower of St. Augustine, FL; son, Steven Mark Hightower (Barbara) of Dallas, GA; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and an abundance of fur babies!
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 44 years, Annette Tindall Hightower; his son, Thomas R. Hightower; and parents, Thomas E. Hightower and Addie F. Hightower Crenshaw.
A private viewing was held at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services due to current social-distancing circumstances. A celebration of Tom's life will take place at Oxford Assembly of God, 11214 US Hwy 301, Oxford, FL 34484, once social-distancing practices are over.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020