LOWE, THOMAS CECIL
Thomas Cecil Lowe, age 82, passed away in the presence of family members in Ocala, Florida on June 23, 2019. Mr. Lowe was born in Varney, Kentucky, to Bertha (Taylor) and Walter Lowe and moved with his family to Marion County in 1945. He was married to wife Ruth for over sixty years and is survived by his wife and daughter, Monika Lowe. He attended Anthony School and while stationed at Fort Bragg North Carolina attended and graduated from Campbell University.
Tom retired after serving 20 years in the Army, taught ROTC at the University of Alabama at Tuscaloosa for a time and then was employed by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Department for over 20 years. After retirement, from the Sheriff's Department he and Ruth returned to Ocala where they live. Tom was honored to serve his country as a Green Beret and retired as a Master Sergeant. While there, among other things, he attended language school where he learned and taught the language and dialect of tribes in his area of expertise which included Pakistan. During the years with the Sheriff's Department, he served in many capacities and retired from there as the Chief Investigator for Homicide. He loved serving his country in the military and during his years with the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Department he loved helping families impacted by the Criminal Justice System.
In addition to his wife and daughter, Tom is survived by one brother and three sisters and their spouses, Joyce Grant (Luther), Oneida Darley (Wes), David Lowe (Natasha) and Sandra Carrouth (Freddy); plus numerous nieces, nephews and their children.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family will receive friends on Monday evening, July 8, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at the Roberts of Ocala Downtown Chapel. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 11:30 in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Florida national Cemetery, Bushnell, FL. Arrangements are under the care of Roberts of Ocala Downtown Chapel, 606 SW 2nd Ave, Ocala, FL 34471. (352)537-8111). Please sign Thomas's online guestbook at
