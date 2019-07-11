|
|
DUNBAR, THOMAS
On May 19, 2019, in a holy moment, Tim stepped into heavenly eternity with his Guardian Angel and family lovingly by his side. Kind assistance was also given by hospice nurses, doctors and other support members from Hospice of Marion County. Family and friends near and far helped with love and prayer support.
He is survived by his wife Ann Mullins; his son, James (Krisann) Sloan; his daughters, Ann (Doug) Sass, Jill Dunbar, Elizabeth (Daniel) Munsell, Erica Dunbar; his brother, Bob (Jean) Dunbar; his nephew, Rob (Delann) Dunbar; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-nieces; cousins and numerous friends.
He was preceded in passing by his parents, Robert and Oneita Dunbar.
Tim a retired California state employee, loved great jazz, big bands, young children, dogs, a good cheese burger and for nearly 40 years was a friend of Bill W. He lovingly mentored numerous people with compassion and kindness.
A beautiful family-only graveside was held at Good Shepherd Memorial Gardens, Ocala, Florida, officiated by his nephew, Chaplain Major Rob Dunbar, and gratefully assisted by Roberts Funeral Homes, Bruce Chapel West. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Christ Lutheran Church in Orange Blossom Hills Community Center (9230 SE 154th St', Summerfield, Fl 34491). In lieu of flowers, the family request a donation to a passion of Tim's, ; or in Tim's memory.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from July 11 to July 12, 2019