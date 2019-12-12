Home

Thomas Elliott Montgomery Obituary
MONTGOMERY,
THOMAS ELLIOTT
(1943-2019)
Thomas Elliott Montgomery, 76, of Ocala, FL, peacefully passed away on December 7, 2019. Mr. Thomas leaves his loving family to cherish his memories two daughters, Dawn Montgomery and Robin Barrett; six siblings, Hank Montgomery, Ann Spore, Leonard Montgomery, Brenda Stegall, Junior Stegall and Paul Stegall; five grandchildren. Celebration Of Life for Mr. Thomas Montgomery, will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019, 7:00 pm, at Center for Spiritual Living (1009 NE 28th Ave Ocala, Florida 34470). Information has been provided by: D. Williams Mortuary Services, LLC (6120 SW 13th Street Gainesville, Florida 32608).
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019
