Thomas F. Equels
Thomas F. Equels
1934 - 2020
Thomas F. Equels, 86, Oak Run, Ocala, Florida passed away on November 1, 2020.
Tom was born February 25, 1934 in Washington, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Woodrow and Mary (McCullough) Equels.
He is survived by his sons, Thomas K. (Laura) Equels, Ocala, Florida, Timothy K. (Pia) Equels, Roswell, Georgia; daughter Kimberly A (Randy Weber) Hurley, Melbourne, Florida; granddaughters, Lesley (Ed) Joliff, Butte, Montana, Maura (John) Linger, Melbourne, Florida, Mary Helena (Randall) Cannon, Orlando, Florida and Christina (Ethan) Samuel, Orlando, Florida; grandsons, Andrew (Crystal) Equels, Virginia Beach, Virginia, Paul Equels, Roswell, Georgia, Sean (Colleen) Hurley, Dallas, Texas, and Connor (Danielle) Hurley, Melbourne, Florida; great-granddaughters, Sarah, Daisy and Jordan; and great grandsons, Micah, George, Brantley, Barrett, Samson, Declan and Henry. Tom is also survived by his sister, Donna (Tom) Beatty, Springfield, Missouri and a step -daughter Lisa (Fowle) Quinn of Sanford, Florida. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his older brother Wayne Equels, his second wife, Sandi (Nitch) Equels, and his step-son Keith Fowler.
After graduation from High School, he joined the U.S. Navy and was trained as a sonarman. He served during the Korean War. The family plans for a Christian burial service at a veterans cemetery. After the Navy, Tom worked for the St. Joe Lead Co., then for TWA at Kennedy Space Center. Then, Tom took a position at Walt Disney World and was promoted to maintenance facilities manager for several of the Disney Resorts. In 1994 Tom retired from Walt Disney World and moved to Ocala, Florida.

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by Ocala.com

