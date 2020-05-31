GILLEN, THOMAS

Thomas Gillen died peacefully and surrounded by family on May 21, 2020, Ascension Thursday.

Thomas Gillen was born in Corlea, Drumlish, Co. Longford, Ireland in 1935, the fourth of seven children born to his parents Thomas and Margaret (née Ghee). He loved his native land, and the close-knit community in which he grew up, but like many Irishman before and since, he had to leave home in search of employment at age sixteen. After stints in Scotland and England, he came to America under the sponsorship of his uncle, Joseph Ghee, a man dad loved and respected and who, in turn, treated dad as a son. After a series of jobs in NYC, dad ended up in Newark, New Jersey and began a career in the Newark Police Department. After marriage, he transferred to the Newark Fire Department where he served with diligence and bravery for over twenty five years.

Although they grew up about fifty miles apart in their native land, it took the Miraculous Medal Novena at St. Rose of Lima Church in Newark for him to meet his loving and faithful wife of 56 years, Margaret Gillen (née Byrne), who had come to Newark, New Jersey, under the sponsorship of her Uncle Patrick Byrne. They married in 1963 and were soon blessed with five children, Patrick Thomas, Brendan, Gerald, Brian, and Maureen.

To grow up in the home made by this magnificent, loving, and pious couple was a blessing beyond compare. Dad was the head of that home. He was a faithful and loving husband; he was a stern father but always righteous and loving. He and his wife labored tirelessly and selflessly to help their children. The presence of the Good Lord was seen in religious sacramentals and heard in daily family prayer; it was exemplified by the unwavering attention, devotion, and labor that he placed in service of his wife and family. As parents, they made countless sacrifices so their children could get the education they had no opportunity to achieve themselves.

The hospitality this loving couple showed to family, friends, religious, and friends-of-friends, was second to none. The countless meals served, the conversation, the laughter, the Irish music, and the endless supply of whatever spirits might foster the merriment of those simple and joyful meetings will long be remembered. He was a man of modest means, but also, great charity. He and his wife gave generously to their children, the church, many worthy causes, as well as to friends in need.

The example of love and generosity set by dad and his loving wife encouraged his children to start families of their own, which they did, and many were blessed in marriage: Patrick to Cristina (née Barone), Brendan to Kimberly (née Moffat), Gerald to Karen (née Rostek), and Maureen to Peter Fenn. Therefore, he passed from this world as grandfather to Claire Gillen

Cousino (Nick) of Greenville, SC; Madeline Gillen Bradley

(Michael) of South Bend, IN; Jack Gillen, Deirdre Gillen Rohan (Peter), Nora Gillen, Pierce Gillen, Emmett Gillen, Maeve Gillen, Jude Gillen, and Colman Gillen of Naples, FL; Thomas, Juliane, and Josephine, Gillen of Whitehouse, OH; Nicholas, Evan, Kate and James of Brick, NJ; Lauren and Jacob of New Providence, NJ; Elizabeth, Sean, Brian, and Daniel of Windham, NH; and he is great grandfather to Damian, Jude, Dominic, Anastasia, and

Helena, with two more great grandchildren soon to be born. Praise God.

Thomas was preceded in death by parents Thomas and Margaret and brothers Mel and Patrick. He is survived by Brother John (Ann), sisters Margaret Geiselhart and (Joseph), sister Teresa Berry, Maureen Hannon (John), Kathleen Grimes, sister-in-law Eileen Gillen and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. He long knew and enjoyed the company of his brother-in-law Patrick Byrne of Castlerea, Roscommon, Ireland.

He will be deeply missed, but his family rejoices with confidence that he now enjoys the gift of Eternal life, which he sought for himself, and wished for all those whom he loved.

Eternal rest grant unto him O Lord and may Your perpetual and kindly light shineupon him forever.

Family will greet friends on Sunday May 31, 2020, at Heirs-Baxley Funeral Home, Timber Ridge location 9695 SW 110 Street, Ocala FL between 2 - 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to Divine Providence 8888 SW State Road 200

Ocala, Florida 34481 or Queen of Peace Church 6455 SW State Rd. 200 Ocala, FL. A Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated on June 1, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Queen of Peace Church, 6455 S.W. State Rd. 200 Ocala, FL.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store