THOMAS INGRAM

INGRAM, THOMAS

With profound sadness we announce the passing of Thomas Byron Ingram, proud husband, dad, papa, uncle and friend on June 12, 2020. He peacefully left us at his residence in Ocala, Florida just before his 90th birthday. He was born June 16, 1930, in Red Level Alabama, the son of the late Thomas Edwin and Ruby Elizabeth Ingram.

He served his country shortly after World War II and later went to work for City of Ocala Electric Utilities. He retired as a supervisor after 42 years of dedicated service. He also served his community as a devoted member of the Marion County Emergency Search and Rescue Team for many years.

Byron was predeceased by his parents and a sister, Pauline Enge. He leaves behind another sister, Mary Evelyn Brooks. He also leaves behind his loving wife since 1950, Annie Ruth Collins Ingram; his beloved children; Elayne Ingram Varney (Darrel), Carol Ingram Cochran (Mickey), Tim Ingram (Dona), Jennifer Ingram Jinright (Mitch). He was an adoring grandfather to Leslie (Brian), Shannon (Scott), Kisha, Jessica (Todd), Jonathan (Crystal), Michael (Shannon), Camron (Keriann), Jordan (Christina), Leah (Darrell), Brandi (Jesse), Dakota and Madison along with 29 great grandchildren, three great great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and one treasured Harley Davidson.

Arrangements under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL.



