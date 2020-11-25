Thomas J. Falvey

Thomas J. Falvey passed away on November 19, 2020 after a short illness. Tom was predeceased by his wife Fran. He is survived by his sister Joanne Carlson, children: Steve (Lorie), Jim, Cathy, Mary and Tom; and grandchildren: Matthew (Bethany) and Caitlin Falvey, Joseph and John McDonald; and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by brothers Bill and Ken, and sisters Joyce, Jean and Jan. Tom was born on March 4, 1931 in the upstairs bedroom of the family home in Knox, Indiana.

After high school, Tom did stints in the FBI in San Francisco and the Alaskan Territory, and in the Army in Germany. After the Army, Tom's brother introduced him to the love of his life, Frances Lauer, who was teaching school at Knox High. In 1957, he married Fran and started a family. They enjoyed 58 years of marriage.

In 1971, the family moved to Ocala, Florida, where Tom owned and operated a chain of Men's clothing stores with locations in Ocala, Gainesville, Leesburg, Crystal River and Inverness.

Tom was a lifetime Rotarian and a longtime member of the Elks. He was a founding parishioner at Our Lady of the Springs. He spent several years bowling in the KofC leagues and loved a good game of bridge and poker.

With Tom, when you met him, you became his friend for life. He always had a smile on his face and a sparkle in his eye. He was ready with a good practical joke and was able to find humor in every situation. He loved to entertain and was always ready for visitors. He will be dearly missed by his family and all who were blessed to cross paths with him.

A celebration of life is planned for the Spring. Memorial contributions can be made to Our Lady of the Springs Catholic Church, Ocala, FL.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store