Bruce Ocala Funeral Home-West
6241 SW HIGHWAY 200
Ocala, FL 34476
(352) 854-2266
Thomas Joseph Colantino Obituary
COLANTINO,
THOMAS JOSEPH
Thomas Joseph Colantino, age 91, of Ocala, Florida died Thursday, April 18, 2019 at West Marion Community Hospital.
Funeral memorial will be held at Roberts Funeral Home West Chapel, 6241 SW State Road 200, Ocala, on Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 11:00- 1:00 PM with a memorial service taking place at noon.
Mr. Colantino was born in Manhattan, New York, February 15, 1928 to the late Dominick and Vincenza Colantino.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Irma; and brothers, Nicholas and Peter.
He is survived by two sons, Louis and James; and daughter, Nancy.
Thomas served in the US Army and is a Korean War veteran. During his professional career in Manhattan, NY, he served as a bank manager and was Chairman of the Board for the Inwood Senior Center where he was recognized for his work by then New York City mayor, Edward Koch. After retirement, he volunteered at West Marion Community Hospital for many years. He was an avid fan of Frank Sinatra, the New York Football Giants and Raquel Welch. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew him.
In memory of Thomas, please consider sending a donation to the , an organization that he proudly supported for over 50 years.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019
