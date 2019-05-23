|
|
SCOTT,
THOMAS LEE MYERS
Thomas Lee Myers Scott, 74, passed away on May 15, 2019.
He leaves to cherish his memories son, Thomas Scott Jr.; brothers, Thomas Myers, Chesterfield Scott (Annie Mae), and Gloster Lee Vereen, Jr.; sisters, Vernice Franklin (Rufus), Mary Bell Howard (Murray), Cynthia Boone (Kery), and Sharon Boyd Smith; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral service for Mr. Scott will held Sunday, May 26, 2019 at 1:00p.m. at Shiloh Seventh Day Adventist Church located at 500 SW 17th Ave. Ocala, FL 34471. Visitation will be Friday, May 24, 2019 at Snow's Funeral Ministry from 10:00a.m.-5:00p.m. Professional services entrusted to Snow's Funeral ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade).
www.snowsfuneral.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 23 to May 24, 2019