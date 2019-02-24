Home

Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services
910 E Silver Springs Blvd
Ocala, FL 34470
(352) 629-7171
THOMAS ODELL HICKMAN

THOMAS ODELL HICKMAN Obituary
HICKMAN, THOMAS ODELL
Thomas Odell Hickman, 86, of Ocala. Odell lost his hard-fought battle with cancer on February 15, 2019 at Legacy House of Ocala. He was born on March 16, 1932 to Willie Robert and Jessie Mae Hickman in Aberdeen, Mississippi. He was a maintenance worker in the equine industry for many years before retiring.
He is survived by Mary Hickman, his devoted wife of fifty-two years; a son, Clayton Hickman; and a daughter, Ashley Myers both of Ocala; three grandchildren; and ten great grandchildren. He is also survived by nine brothers and sisters, June Ray of Hamilton, Mississippi, Robert Hickman of Steens, Mississippi, Daisy Rizer, Sue Wagner, Joyce Johns, Patricia Hickman, Perry Hickman, Bonnie Castleberry, and Charlie Hickman, all of Ocala; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will be having a celebration of life service on Monday, February 25, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Good Shepherd Memorial Gardens at 1:00 pm all family and friends are welcome to attend. Arrangements by Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home Ocala, FL 352-629-7171
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019
