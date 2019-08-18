|
PERRIN, THOMAS
Thomas H. Perrin was born in the 11th generation of the Perrin family in America. Born in Potsdam, NY. On August 19, 1925. Tom went to primary school in Potsdam until the family moved to Miami in 1940.
Tom played football at Miami Edison High School and earned a scholarship to the University of Miami. He played one year and began coaching football at Okeechobee High School. After coaching for a year Tom completed his college education at Stetson University in Deland, Fl.
Tom married Margaret Jane Ballantine and began a career in education and coaching high school sports.He coached in Florida for 33 years in Haines City, Frostproof, Clermont, Sanford, Leesburg and Lake Weir and became a member of the Florida Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 1978.
Tom moved to Milledgeville in 1981 and became the headmaster of Georgia Military College prep school.
Tom was preceded in death by Margaret and they have three children, John (Malinda) Milledgeville, GA, Tim (Sandy) Peachtree City, GA, and Patty Russ (Dean) Ocala, FL, 10 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and one great-great grandson.
A Memorial is planned for August 24, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Stephens Episcopal Church.
Moores Funeral Home & Crematory has charge of arrangements
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019