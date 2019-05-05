Home

Countryside Funeral Home
9185 NE Jacksonville Road
Anthony, FL 32617
352-620-2006
THOR COOPER WOOLEY


1946 - 2019
THOR COOPER WOOLEY Obituary
WOOLEY,
THOR COOPER, 72
Thor passed on May 2, 2019 at the Legacy House hospice.
He was preceded by our parents, Iris and Stuart Wooley, who will welcome him in heaven.
Thor is survived by his four siblings; Denise, Robert, Val and Tina.
He was born June 25, 1946 in Ilion, NY. Thor was raised in Miami, Fl. where he worked for FPL and then the Archdiocese of Miami. He moved to Ocala in 2012, where he lived and helped with our father during his final years.
As did dad, Thor has
requested his body be donated for medical research and education. Thor had a good, loving heart and will be greatly missed by both family and friends.
Arrangements are under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 5 to May 6, 2019
