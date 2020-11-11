1/1
Tiffany Mickerson
Tiffany Mickerson passed away on October 30, 2020. Tiffany leaves behind her three daughters, Lakiria Mickerson, La'Keveau Cox, and La'Asia Colon, four grandchildren, King Mickerson, Zoel Evans, Kiyel Evans, and Ziyein Evans, two sisters, Scarlette Mickerson and Sabrina Mickerson, one brother, Christopher Mickerson, two nieces and four nephews, and a host of sorrowing cousins, relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 13, from 10:00 am - 5:00 pm at Snow's Funeral Ministry and graveside services will be held on Saturday, November 14, 1:00 pm at Mt. Zion Cemetery, Reddick, FL. In order to attend any of the services you must wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Arrangements have been entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry " providing a memory that will never fade"

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by Ocala.com

