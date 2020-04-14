Home

BOUTWELL, TILTON F.
Tilton F. Boutwell, 88, passed away peacefully on April 2, 2020 at his home in Ocala, FL. He was born on October 15, 1931 in Vada Georgia to John D. and Martha Boutwell. He was the youngest of five children. He was a farmer and a rancher, but primarily a road builder and miner. He was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church in Ocala. He will be remembered as a hardworking man that loved to share old stories with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Earlene Boutwell; and two sons, James (Sandi) Boutwell and John (Terry) Boutwell both from Ocala. He also leaves behind six grandchildren; and 22 great grandchildren.
The family held a private grave side service at the family cemetery. A celebration of life service will be scheduled at a later date once we are able to celebrate Tilton's life all are welcome to come and share with the family. Arrangements by Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services. 352-629-7171
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020
