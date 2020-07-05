BOUTWELL, TILTON F.

Tilton F. Boutwell, 88, passed away peacefully on April 2, 2020 at his home in Ocala, FL. He was born on October 15, 1931 in Vada Georgia to John D. and Martha Boutwell. He was the youngest of five children. He was a farmer and a rancher, but primarily a road builder and miner. He was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church in Ocala. He will be remembered as a hardworking man that loved to share old stories with his family.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Earlene Boutwell; and two sons, James (Sandi) Boutwell and John (Terry) Boutwell both from Ocala. He also leaves behind six grandchildren; and 22 great grandchildren.

A celebration of Tilton's life will be held at 11am on July 23, 2020 at First Baptist Church, 2801 SE Maricamp Rd, Ocala, Fl, 34471. Due to capacity limitations please RSVP to 352-687-2023 between 8am-3pm, from 3pm-6pm please call 352-687-4488.



