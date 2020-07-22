1/1
TILTON F. BOUTWELL
1931 - 2020
Tilton F. Boutwell, 88, passed away peacefully on April 2, 2020 at his home in Ocala, FL. He was born on October 15, 1931 in Vada Georgia to John D. and Martha Boutwell. He was the youngest of five children. He was a farmer and a rancher, but primarily a road builder and miner. He was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church in Ocala. He will be remembered as a hardworking man that loved to share old stories with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Earlene Boutwell; and two sons, James (Sandi) Boutwell and John (Terry) Boutwell both from Ocala. He also leaves behind six grandchildren; and 22 great grandchildren.
The family will be holding celebration of life service for Tilton on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 11:00 am at the First Baptist Church of Ocala with Dr. Ed Johnson leading the celebration. All are welcome to come and share and celebrate with the family. Arrangements by Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services. 352-629-7171.

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Ocala
Funeral services provided by
Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services
910 E Silver Springs Blvd
Ocala, FL 34470
(352) 629-7171
