THOMPSON,
TIMOTHY EARLE
Tim Thompson passed away peacefully at his home on Lake Kerr in Salt Springs, Florida on January 23, 2020 at the age of 81. Tim was born in Welch, West Virginia on June 23, 1938 to Henry and Ruth Thompson and became a permanent resident of Ocala in 1948 where he graduated from Ocala High School in 1956. After his honorable service in the U.S. Army Tim returned to Ocala where he met and married the love of his life Linda Lou Parker on August 25, 1962 whom he remained married to until his passing (57 years).
Tim owned and operated two very successful businesses in Ocala, Tim's Gulf and Marion Utilities. Many locals fondly remember Tim's Gulf as the iconic 'friendly service station' on Silver Springs Boulevard where Tim built rapport and friendships with thousands of customers. He enjoyed Gator Football and was a Bull Gator for many years. He was president of the Jaycee's, Exalted Ruler of the Elks, and a member and past president of the Prevost Prouds Bus Club.
Tim is survived by his wife, Linda Thompson; his daughter, Wendy Thompson Peters; son, Jay Thompson (Lori); grandsons, Justin Thompson, Cody Davis (Amanda), Austin Davis (Kelly), Tim Ecker (Aly); granddaughters, Kristi Thompson (Carl), Cassidy Davis and Alayna Peters; great granddaughter, Avery Jo Davis; and great grandson, Parks Davis.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Joyce Thorpe of Davis, California.
A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, February 1, 2020 @ 1:00 PM at Roberts of Ocala Downtown Chapel. Arrangements are under the care of Roberts of Ocala Downtown Chapel, 606 SW 2nd Ave, Ocala, FL 34471 (352)537-8111. Please sign Tim's online guestbook at
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020