Timothy W HogueOcala - Timothy W Hogue, age 61, was laid to rest in the Florida National Cemetery, in Bushnell, Florida, October 30th, 2020. Timothy was born in Torrance, California and was an Air Force veteran of over 20 years. He spent the remainder of his career as a government contractor and an analyst for Lockheed-Martin. He chose to spend his last days in the beautiful countryside of Ocala, Florida, among the lush landscapes and his newly-adopted dog, Ranger. He will be remembered for his 'dad' jokes, his love of Winn-Dixie chocolate chip cookies, classic cars, Foghat, things that go BOOM, his straightforward approach, and most of all his gentle disposition. He kept a small circle, so if he ever considered you a friend, know that you are in rare company. And if he ever gave you the bird, you probably deserved it. He was preceded in death by his Father, Patrick Hogue, Mother, Jane Lea Hogue, Sister, Diane Hogue and Brother, Terry Hogue. Timothy is survived by Daughter, Tina Marie Hogue.