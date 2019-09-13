|
WALSH, TODD EDWARD
In memory of Todd Edward Walsh, born November 30, 1960, passed away August 21, 2019.
He is survived by two brothers.
He was preceded in death by father, Gilbert P. Walsh; mother, Cora Lee. Wolff.
He is also survived by brother, Chase Walsh; sister Sharon Walsh; mom, Phyllis W. Johnson.
May you rest in peace. The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. He maketh me to lie down in green pastures; He restoreth my soul. AMEN
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019