Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for TODD WALSH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

TODD EDWARD WALSH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
TODD EDWARD WALSH Obituary
WALSH, TODD EDWARD
In memory of Todd Edward Walsh, born November 30, 1960, passed away August 21, 2019.
He is survived by two brothers.
He was preceded in death by father, Gilbert P. Walsh; mother, Cora Lee. Wolff.
He is also survived by brother, Chase Walsh; sister Sharon Walsh; mom, Phyllis W. Johnson.
May you rest in peace. The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. He maketh me to lie down in green pastures; He restoreth my soul. AMEN
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of TODD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.