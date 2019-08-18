|
HOWELL, TODD
Todd Howell, 59, of Ocala, passed away at his home after a long battle with cancer on August 12, 2019 with his family by his side.
He left behind his loving wife and soulmate of 37 years, Doreen Howell; his daughter, Dana Crum; his sons, Dustin Howell and David Howell; his grandchildren, Rylee Crum and Leightyn Crum; Landon Howell and Kinsley Howell. He also leaves behind his sisters, Judy Sapp, Jennie Howell, Jean Guinn (Ricky), Terry Collum (Steve); and his brother, Mike Howell (Jan); as well as his many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Betty and Gordon Howell; his stepmother, Ruth Howell and his grandson, Kylan Bryce Howell.
Todd was first and foremost a family man; a caring and passionate husband, father and grandfather, as well as a good friend to many. Other than spending time with his family, he enjoyed coaching MCYFL Football and Little League Baseball. He also loved fishing and watching the Gators with Doreen by his side. Todd worked in outside sales for Drillers Service Inc., for 17 years. There was nothing Todd loved more than his family, and they will mourn him deeply and will always cherish their memories of him.
His funeral service will be held at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services on Silver Springs Boulevard on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 4:00. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Kindred Hospice or .
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019