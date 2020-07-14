FORDHAM, TOMMIE E.

In lieu of flowers the family request you send a donation, check or money order made out to Paine College, and mailed to: Edmond Fordham, 1711 NW 18th AVE Ocala, FL 34475- the family will send donations in honor of Tommie to her beloved alma mater.

Tommie E. Fordham was born March 12, 1931 to Thomas and Barbara Ellis in Lone Oak, Georgia. She attended the public-school system of Meriwether County, Georgia and went on to attend Paine College in Augusta, Georgia where she graduated with a bachelor's degree in Elementary Education during her time at Paine she met her husband of 67 years Edmond Fordham.

Tommie relocated to Ocala, Florida where she started a family and her teaching career. For 31 years, she taught hundreds of Marion County children and was an active member of the Marion Educators Association where she served on many committees and was a Florida delegate at National Education Conventions for several years.

A member of Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, Tommie served on the Usher Board, was a member of the Choir and worked with the Youth Department. Her civic obligations included many years as a member of The Pacesetters-an African American woman's social club.

Her greatest and most treasured assignment was wife of Edmond Fordham and mother to her daughters Paula Fordham (who proceeded her in death) and Krista Fordham, her grandchildren Jamila Fordham, Kristina Fordham and Edmond Fordham II. She leaves behind beloved family Bonnie Harber and a host of nieces and nephews. Her parents Thomas and Barbara Ellis, Sister Delores, brother John, James and Joel proceed her in death.

Mrs. Fordham will be lying in repose, 5:00 - 7:00P.M., Friday, July 17, 2020 at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, 55 SW 3rd Avenue, Ocala, FL 34474. A Graveside service will convene 9:30am, Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, Blitchton Road, Ocala, FL. Professional services have been entrusted to Rocker-Cusack Mortuary, Leesburg, FL 34748, (352)435-9326.



