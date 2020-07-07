SAUER, TOMMY 'TRAUMA'
Tommy 'Trauma' Sauer, 49, of Ocala, FL, passed away unexpectedly at his home on March 24, 2020.
A larger than life personality, Tommy was an icon who lived life on his own terms. Born in Cleveland, Ohio, Tommy made Ocala, FL his home at the age of 11. Despite living with Tourette Syndrome his whole life, Tommy accomplished an abundance of personal and professional goals while fulfilling many dreams throughout his life. Tommy served as a Firefighter/Paramedic for the City of Ocala Fire Rescue and recently retired after 23 years of service. Tommy also served as a SWAT medic for the City of Ocala Police Department. Tommy, AKA 'Tommy Trauma' was a professional MMA fighter who fought all around the world and is a Legend in his own right. He holds three world titles with notable winnings over Jeff Monson, Valentijn Overeem and Enson Onoiue. Tommy fought for Rings of Japan, was a light heavyweight Champion for World Extreme Fighting, and fought for Bellator MMA. He founded his own fight gym in 1998 'Team Trauma' and owned a fight promotion company 'World Cage Warriors.' As a loved hobby he also owned a professional paintball team 'Osmosis' in Ocala, FL where he enjoyed playing 3-gun nation. Most recently he owned and operated a local construction company 'Sauer & Sons Construction'. In his community, he was famous for his big heart as well as strong hands. He constantly and without hesitation helped friends and strangers alike, be it an uplifting conversation, meal, or surprise Christmas gifts. Tommy loved God, his family, his friends, MMA, wrestling, deer hunting, stock car racing, and was an avid lover and collector of guns.
Tommy is survived by his wife, Sherrie Sauer; children, Austin Sauer, Arianna Sauer, Aysia Varnadoe, Abby Sauer, Phil Spell and Matt Spell; sister Melissa Nasky; mother, Charlotte Sauer; grandchildren, Elijah Varnadoe and Delilah Varnadoe; as well as many other beloved family members and friends.Tommy is greatly missed and was one in a million, a special person who was loved by so many and truly will never be forgotten.
Services will be held at First Baptist Church of Ocala at 2801 SE Maricamp Rd. Ocala, FL 34471 on July 11, 2020 at 9:00am there will be limited seating at the church do to social distancing. Burial service to follow at Highlands Memorial Park at 1515 NE 3rd St, Ocala, FL 34470. Flowers may be sent to Hiers Baxley Funeral Services of Ocala at 910 E Silver Springs BLVD. Ocala, FL 34470. For those who are not able to attend services, Hiers - Baxley Funeral Services will be live streaming the Celebration of Life on TribuCast link. https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/384860062