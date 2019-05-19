|
KINSEY, TONI GAYLE, 66
Our beautiful Toni left this world Thursday, May 16, 2019. She was born April 13, 1953, in Ansted, West Virginia. She was the loving wife to Herbie for 48 years. The best thing she had in life was her family. She was the best 'Moo-Moo' her grandkids could have asked for, and the most amazing mother and wife.
Toni is preceded in death by her beautiful mother, Ruby Mae Henke; and father, Delford Pauley. Also waiting with open arms, Bert Kinsey and Lloyd Kinsey.
Toni is survived by her husband, Herbie Kinsey; daughters, Anne Kinsey and Becky Harris; brothers, Gary Pauley (Judy Pauley), Larry Pauley (Sarah Pauley), Stevie Pauley (Linda Pauley); and sister, Brenda Lee. Toni also had three grand-babies that she adored, Elizabeth Jones, Katy Harris and Chase Doney.
Toni was a beautiful, kind, loving, amazing lady. Her smile and laugh could light up a room. We will have a Celebration of Life, Saturday, May 25, 2019, at 5:00 p.m. It will be held at the old Kinsey homestead in Scrambletown. Please come celebrate this wonderful woman with us.
'Remember me with smiles and laughter, for that is how I will remember you all. If you can only remember me with tears then don't remember me at all.'
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 19 to May 20, 2019