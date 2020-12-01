Toni Lynn Jester Carpenter
Ocala - Toni Lynn Jester Carpenter, age 54, of Ocala, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, November 6, 2020.
Toni was born on May 30, 1966, in Hot Springs, Arkansas, the daughter of Kenneth William Jester and Linda Lewis Jester. On July 29, 1988, she married Scott Daniel Carpenter. She is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, John William Jester and Lottie Huggs Jester; her maternal grandparents, William Austin Lewis, Jr. and Mary Stewart Butler Lewis; and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Bob and Helen Carpenter.
Toni was Christian in her faith and was a member of Meadowbrook Church. She was a registered vascular technician. She was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many. She was the #1 cheerleader for all the sports. Her life was given for others and many lives were transformed by her dedication to others. Do not cry for her here, she was not afraid of death but looked forward to the promises God has made for those who obey and put their trust in him!
She is survived by her husband of 32 years, Scott Carpenter of Ocala, Florida; her two sons and daughter-in-law, Tyler Daniel and Katie Carpenter of St. Petersburg, Florida and Keyvius Nathaniel Sampson of Tampa, Florida; her daughter, Cordelia Madison Carpenter of Ocala, Florida; her grandson, Kaius Sampson of Tampa Florida; her father and step-mother, Kenneth and Toni Jester of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; her mother, Linda Jester of Hot Springs; her brother, Mike Jester of Hot Springs; her special canine friend, Sebastian, whom she loved very much; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members and a host of wonderful friends.
Memorial Service will be held at 10:00AM, Saturday, December 5, 2020, in the Meadowbrook Church, with Pastor Tim Gilligan officiating.
Honorary pallbearers are all her nieces and nephews, Dr. K. Swaminathan and the nurses and staff at Advent Hospital.
She was an advocate for life. Please make donations in her honor to: Women's Pregnancy Center, 1701 East Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala, Florida 34470. She made it count.
Guest registry is at www.davis-smith.com
.