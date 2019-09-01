|
|
JOHNSON, TONY N.
Ocala - Tony N. Johnson, 57, passed away August 27, 2019. Born in Salem, Ohio on August 23, 1962 to Lonny N. Johnson and Ardith Cherie Johnson. He worked in the retail, residential, commercial construction field most of his life. He loved fishing, playing cards and spending time with his family.
He is preceded in death by his father.
He is survived by his mother, Ardith Cherie Kolinski; his loving wife of 26 years, Nanci Anne Johnson; son, Lonnie N. Johnson; daughter, carrie Jean Johnson; stepdaughter, Kristina A. Hisey; sister, Julie A. Johnson; brother, Kevin T. Johnson; sister, Kelly Dravis; three granddaughters, Taylor Jean Martin, Rylee Marie Martin, Gabriella Elizabeth Molina; two grandsons, Tyler K. Molina, and Hunter N. Hisey; six nieces; and one nephew; and seven great nephews.
Memorial Service to be held on September 7, 2019 at Ocala Moose, Belleview, FL at 1:00 PM.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019