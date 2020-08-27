1/
TRISTAN CORNELIUS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share TRISTAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CORNELIUS, TRISTAN
On Friday August 21, 2020, Tristan Cornelius, loving son and brother, passed away at the age of 36. Born in Ocala on a Monday, the 29th of August 1983, Tristan attended St. John Lutheran School and later graduated from Forest High School. He then earned his associate degree from CFCC, now College of Central Florida. He spent much of his career in retail management, most recently with Walgreens.
He is survived by his mother, Connie Cornelius; and his brother, Jordan Cornelius.
Tristan always had a love for animals. In that spirit the family asks that any donations be made to the Marion County Animal Shelter in his memory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ocala.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved