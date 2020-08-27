CORNELIUS, TRISTAN

On Friday August 21, 2020, Tristan Cornelius, loving son and brother, passed away at the age of 36. Born in Ocala on a Monday, the 29th of August 1983, Tristan attended St. John Lutheran School and later graduated from Forest High School. He then earned his associate degree from CFCC, now College of Central Florida. He spent much of his career in retail management, most recently with Walgreens.

He is survived by his mother, Connie Cornelius; and his brother, Jordan Cornelius.

Tristan always had a love for animals. In that spirit the family asks that any donations be made to the Marion County Animal Shelter in his memory.



