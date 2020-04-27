|
BENJAMIN, TRISTANJOHN
After 27 years on Earth, Tristanjohn Benjamin aka Tristaveli, aka Trismegistus, transitioned to the other side on April 14, 2020. Tristan has always been a dynamic, kind, and playful dude. He knew how to tilt the room when he walked in. He worked at Lockheed Martin for roughly 6 years, as a Senior Electronics Associate.
He was born and raised in Brooklyn New York on May 23, 1992 and moved to Florida in Marion Oaks with his family in 2005. Family and friends would say 'Tristan always got the jokes...always.' As a highly spiritual individual, Tristan always has a kind, humbling spirit. He is a night owl and has a deep love for the game of basketball and boxing.
Tristan strongly lives on in his; loving brother, Aaron Malcom; his beautiful parents, Benedict and Juneann Benjamin; and his caring sisters, Asante and Hannah Benjamin.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020