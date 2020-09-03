1/1
ULYSSES DENNISON
DENNISON, ULYSSES
Ulysses Dennison, 65, passed away on August 22, 2020.
He leaves to cherish his memories wife, Brenda Dennison; children, Katoya Brown (Renaldo), Calisa Stocker (Dyrone), Santosha Dennison, Tywana Taylor (Antron), Leo Taylor, Joshua Hutchinson, and Antonia Crews; 15 grandchildren; two great grandchildren; siblings, Thelma Clayton (Cornelius), Cynthia Chandler (James), Debra Jackson (Freddie), Latonga Dennison, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and sorrowing friends.
Celebration of Life service for Mr. Dennison will be held Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 11:00a.m. at Debose Chapel United Methodist Church. Visitation will be Friday, September 4, 2020 from 10:00a.m.-5:00p.m. at Snow's Funeral Ministry. Due to Covid-19 a mask must be worn to attend all services, social distancing, and all Federal guidelines will be strictly enforced. Professional services entrusted to Snow's funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade).

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
10:00 - 05:00 PM
Snow's Funeral Ministry & Cremation Services
SEP
5
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Debose Chapel United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Snow's Funeral Ministry & Cremation Services
5791 Se 23Rd Ln
Ocala, FL 34480
(352) 438-0007
