Home

POWERED BY

Services
Summers Funeral Home - Ocala
2238 NW 10th Street
Ocala, FL 34475
(352) 351-0566
Viewing
Friday, May 1, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Summers Funeral Home - Ocala
2238 NW 10th Street
Ocala, FL 34475
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Burrell Cemetery
4020 SE 84th Lane Rd
Santos, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for URSULA SWIFT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

URSULA FAISON SWIFT


1957 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
URSULA FAISON SWIFT Obituary
Swift, Ursula Faison, 63
March 23, 1957- April 24, 2020
She leaves to cherish her memories her son, Craig L. Wilson; mother, Louvenia Mays; one sister, Shuronna Styles; five brothers, Kenneth Mays (Joyce), Louis Faison ( Pam), Derek Faison, Victor Faison, and Todd Faison; eight grandchildren; one great grandchild; and a host of nieces, nephews, and sorrowing friends.
Public viewing on Friday, May 1, 2020 from 1:00pm until 5:00pm at Summers Funeral Home, 2238 NW 10th St, Ocala, Fl.
A Celebration of Life for Ursula "Vette" Faison, will be Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 11:00am at Burrell Cemetery, 4020 SE 84th Lane Rd, Santos, FL. 34420
Published in Ocala Star-Banner on Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of URSULA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -