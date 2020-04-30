|
Swift, Ursula Faison, 63
March 23, 1957- April 24, 2020
She leaves to cherish her memories her son, Craig L. Wilson; mother, Louvenia Mays; one sister, Shuronna Styles; five brothers, Kenneth Mays (Joyce), Louis Faison ( Pam), Derek Faison, Victor Faison, and Todd Faison; eight grandchildren; one great grandchild; and a host of nieces, nephews, and sorrowing friends.
Public viewing on Friday, May 1, 2020 from 1:00pm until 5:00pm at Summers Funeral Home, 2238 NW 10th St, Ocala, Fl.
A Celebration of Life for Ursula "Vette" Faison, will be Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 11:00am at Burrell Cemetery, 4020 SE 84th Lane Rd, Santos, FL. 34420
Published in Ocala Star-Banner on Apr. 30, 2020