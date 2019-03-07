|
PRIEST, VALERIE J.
Valerie J. Priest, 59, passed away Saturday night in Chattanooga, TN surrounded by friends and family when her body finally conceded a long fight with cancer. Valerie is the daughter of Robert and Joanne Jenkins born and raised in Ocala, FL. She married Joe Franklin Priest, Jr. in 1991 on the Rainbow River in Dunnellon, FL. Valerie will always be mommy, madre, cherished wife, best friend, 'Coach Val,' Valski, entrepreneur, free spirit, parrothead, sailor and so much more.
Valerie is survived by her mom Joanne; husband, Frank; sister, Cindy Davis; brothers, Ken Jenkins and Keith Jenkins; and her three children, Corinne Priest, Emma Priest and Camp Priest.
Though this is an incredibly sad time for those whose lives were touched by her, she wouldn't want anyone to dwell in their sorrow. Instead, lets all remember the happiest times we had with her and celebrate her immensely full life.
In lieu of a memorial service, please drop by and share your memories of Valerie with her family and friends on Friday, March 8, 2019 any time between 1 and 3 on the Rainbow River at the home of Joe F Priest, 9023 SW 190th Avenue Rd, Dunnellon, FL 34432. Bring your favorite photo of Valerie to add to a memory board for the family. For anyone who cannot drop by the River on Friday, please share your favorite Valerie photo or memory with Corinne Priest via text, email, or facebook. In lieu of flowers, please support and contribute to your local women's shelter, food bank or children's hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Roberts of Ocala Downtown Chapel, 606 SW 2nd Ave, Ocala, FL 34471 (352)537-8111. Please sign Valerie's online guestbook at
www.robertsfunerals.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019