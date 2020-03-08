|
|
HARGER, VEDA
Ocala - Veda Laree Harger, 95, passed away on March 3, 2020, in Ocala, Florida. she was born on August 8, 1924 in Montpelier, Ohio to Leslie and Opal (Stoy) Champion.
She is preceded by her first husband Lloyd F. Harger; parents, Leslie and Opal Champion; son, Arthur Harger; grandchildren, Allen and Alisa Harger; sister, Pauline Jones; brother, Darrell Champion.
She is survived by her loving husband, James P. Turner; daughter-in-law, Betty Austin; grandson, Andrew Harger (Nelda); and great-grandson, Andrew Harger, Jr.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020, at Woodside Baptist Church, Ocala, Florida. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Woodside Baptist Church, Ocala, FL, with Pastor Paul Daniels officiating. Interment will follow after the service to Highland Memorial Park, Ocala, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Marion County or Woodside Baptist Church. Arrangements are under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020