GRIFFIS, VELVEHREE KEEN
Mrs. Velvehree Keen Griffis passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019 at E.T. York Care Center in Gainesville, FL. She was 93. Born in Keen, FL, she had lived most of her life in Williston. She was an ordained minister, City Clerk in Williston for several years and she was a Real Estate Broker for 30 years before retirement. Her hobbies were hunting, fishing, reading her bible but her top priority was her family.
Mrs. Griffis is survived by her husband, O. E. Boals; three sons, Edwin Ellis (Cindy), Gregory Alan (Candi) and Randy I. (Jenny); one daughter, Annette (Ernst) Griffis; 11 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at the Knauff Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, FL with Brother Joseph Smith officiating. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to service from 2:00-3:00 PM. Burial will follow the service at the Orange Hill Cemetery under the direction of the Knauff Funeral Home-Williston.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019