VELVET ANN LUKE Obituary
LUKE, VELVET ANN
Ocala - Ms. Velvet Ann Luke, 55, transition to be with her heavenly father on February 22, 2020 at Ocala Regional Medical Center. Ms. Luke was a graduate of Vanguard High School (Class of 1982).
She leaves to cherish her memories daughter, Nekela Lowery; sons, Lekevion Lowery, Keiwarren Lukel; father, Willie Luke; sisters, Azaleea Wilson, Yolanda Leahmon; special cousin Shonteidra Richardson; special friend, Tanjua Mays; a host of uncles, aunt, cousins, nieces, nephews and sorrowing friends.
A Celebration of life will be held 2:00PM on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 5000 S.W. College Road, Ocala, Florida 34474, Rev. Stanley Gillings, Pastor, Eulogist, Rev. Patricia Mario. There will be no public viewing for Ms. Velvet Luke. Professional Services are entrusted to Hadley-Brown Funeral Home.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020
