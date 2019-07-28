Home

VERA MORDIA Obituary
MORDIA, VERA
It is with great sadness that the family of Vera Mordia announces that she passed on July 18, 2019, at the age of 93.
Vera is predeceased by her husband, Sam. She is predeceased by six sisters and two brothers.
She will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Janice; and son-in-law, Bill Freeman; brother-in-law, Ed Michaels; several nieces and nephews and many good friends.
Vera was born in Endicott, NY. She worked for IBM before her marriage, but after marriage, she studied cosmetology and operated her own beauty shop. When she retired, she and Sam moved to Rolling Greens in Ocala, Florida where she lived for the next 36 years. For the last two years of her life, she was lovingly cared for as she lived independently in Grand Living of Citrus Hills, near her daughter and son-in-law in Hernando, FL. Hospice gently cared and supported Vera and her family on the last leg of her journey.
Vera will be interred alongside her husband, Sam, in Highland Memorial Park Cemetery, Ocala, FL on August 1, 2019 at 11:00 am. Prayers will be said by Fr. Jose Tejada of St. Scholastica Church. There will be a memorial mass given for Vera in the near future. There will also be a casual open-house and buffet luncheon from 1:00-4:00 pm at the home of Vera's daughter and son-in-law. Loving stories and memories may be offered during the open house. Memorial donations may be made in tribute to Vera to Vitas Hospice, Lecanto, FL. http://vitascommunityconnection.org, or to Citrus County Humane Society www.humanesocietycitrus.com, or to another . Arrangements by Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home, Ocala, FL 352-629-7171
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from July 28 to July 29, 2019
