VAN FLEET, VERNA M.
Verna M. Van Fleet, age 95, Hernando, Florida passed away November 27, 2019 at home under the loving care of her family and Hernando-Pasco Hospice. A native of Westfield, MA., she was born July 6, 1924 to the late Leonard B. and Myrtle (Smith) Kenniston and moved to this area in 2011 after leaving Miami and Ocala. She attended Cornerstone Baptist Church. Verna enjoyed crocheting afghans for all of her children and grandchildren and working her puzzles. Active in her community, she was a Life Member of the Florida Arabian Horse Association and served as their show secretary for 20 years. She also was a member of the Ft. Cooper Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution and Order of Eastern Star. She attended Colby Junior College in New London, NH and while living in Miami, was a faithful volunteer for South Miami Hospital with 12 years of service.
Left to cherish her memory are five children, Katherine V. Echlin (James), Hernando, Robert J. Van Fleet (Dianne), Ocala, Patricia V. Rioux (Michael), Jacksonville, John K. Van Fleet (Kim), Ocala, Kimberly V. Poole (David), Hernando; 13 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Robert J. Van Fleet; and her three sisters, Geraldine, Virginia, and Marion.
Funeral services are scheduled for Friday, December 6, 2019 , 10:00 AM at Cornerstone Baptist Church of Inverness with Rev. Greg Kell officiating. Burial will follow at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be sent to the . The Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home is assisting the family. Plaque: Katherine Echlin, 517 E. Epson Court, Hernando, FL 34442
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019