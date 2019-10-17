|
|
Ocala - V.E. or Verner Evan Knoblock (Bud) passed away in Ocala on October 10, 2019, at the age of 95. He was a native of Ocala, born February 22, 1924. V.E. was passionate about his family and his faith in Jesus Christ.
V.E. is survived by his bride of over 60 years, Myra Green Knoblock; two daughters, Erica Knoblock and Ellen Dyck; and two grandchildren.
V.E. enjoyed spending time with his family, gardening and fishing. He was a member of First Baptist Church and a lifetime member of Ocala Lions Club. V.E. was known for his green thumb and enjoyed sharing the bounty of his garden with friends and family. He was a graduate of Ocala High School Class of 1943. Once he graduated, he attended the University of Florida. As a career he was a salesman, known for his expertise, working in fine men's clothing and auto sales. After retirement V.E. spent his years enjoying his farm where he loved to dote on his cows. He spent his last few years in the loving care of Hawthorne Village.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, Florida with visitation one hour prior. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church Benevolent Fund or Hospice of Marion County.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner on Oct. 17, 2019