HUGHES,
VERNITA MCCRAY, 72
Vernita McCray Hughes was born on March 21, 1947 to the late Frank and Edith Kinsler McCray in Ocala, Florida. Educated in the public schools of Marion County, Florida. Vernita graduated from Fessenden High School. Her higher education included Hampton College, Florida A & M and Florida State University. Vernita was married to Leonard Hughes and was employed as an Administrator with the Agency for Persons with Disabilities in Gainesville, Florida.
Vernita is survived by her devoted husband, Leonard Hughes; three stepsons, Antoine (Melony), Daryl and Michael; one stepdaughter, Danielle; one aunt; God son; grand Goddaughter; and a host of brother in laws, sister in laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Public Viewing will be on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 1:00pm to 6:00pm at Summers Funeral Home, 2238 NW 10th St, Ocala, FL 34475. Funeral Service for Mrs. Vernita M. Hughes will be Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11:00 am at Ebenezer Independent Free Methodist Church, 5595 West Highway 326, Ocala, FL 34482.
Condolences can be signed at Summersfh.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from July 25 to July 26, 2019