|
|
ROE, VERNON AMBRUS
Vernon Ambrus Roe, 84, resident of Citra, Florida, died Friday, March 15, 2019 at his home, following a long illness.
Mr. Roe was born in Waldo, Florida on August 10, 1934 to the late Ambrus and Beatrice Roe. He lived in Citra for many years and was a longtime employee of the City of Ocala, retiring in 1997 as the Supervisor of Parks and Recreation. He was a member of the Lochloosa United Methodist Church. Mr. Roe's great love in life was music; he was a musician, able to play anything with strings, he was a singer and a songwriter, and over the years played in several country and gospel groups.
He was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Charles Evans; by a niece, Shannon Boyette; and a nephew, Tony Raines.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Ann Roe of Citra; one son, Vernon Roe, Jr. of Ft. Lauderdale; a daughter, Linda (John) Harn of Lake Butler; two sisters, Jeanette Evans and Shirley Raines, both of Valdosta, GA; two grandchildren; one great grandchild; three great nieces; two great nephews; two great-great nieces; and three great-great nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 11:00 A.M., in the Chapel of the WILLIAMS-THOMAS FUNERAL HOME HAWTHORNE, 301 South at Lake Avenue, with Pastor Paul Smith officiating. Interment will follow in the Hawthorne Cemetery. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service, beginning at 10:00 A.M. Please consider donations to Kindred Hospice, 1320 SE 25th Loop, Suite 101, Ocala, FL 34471. Please visit his memorial page at:
www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
WILLIAMS-THOMAS
HAWTHORNE
(352) 481-4599
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019