BOYNTON, VINCENT, 57
After a brief illness with cancer, Vincent Boynton passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020 at Hospice Legacy House in Ocala. He was the older twin born to Mildred and Douglas Boynton, Sr. He was raised in Ocala/Marion County. Since his youth, he has been a member of Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church.
He leaves to cherish his memories his mother, Mildred Boynton; brothers, Rev. Victor Boynton (his twin) and Douglas Boynton, Jr. all of Ocala: sisters, Angelia Boynton and Myra Moore of Ocala; uncle, Leroy Boynton, Sr. of Miami; aunts, Lula Bethea of Ocala, Betty Jean Boynton of Miami and Mary Seaborn of Atlanta, GA; nephews, Jerrat Walker of Gainesville, Nicholas Boynton, Emanuel Jones and Aaron Moore; nieces, Tamara Boynton of Seattle, Washington, Danielle Moore of Gainesville, Brianna Boynton ,Whitney Boynton and a host of cousins and caring friends
Public Viewing for Mr. Vincent Boynton will be on Friday, April 10,2020 at Clark Funeral Home from 10 am to 5pm. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at 11am at Faith Memorial Gardens, 3305 NW Blitchon Rd. Ocala, FL 34475.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020