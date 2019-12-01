|
|
KOCHETTA, VINCENT
Ocala - Vincent Andrew Kochetta, 82, passed away on November 27, 2019. He was born on August 23, 1937 in Yonkers, New York to Vincent A. and Mary L. Kochetta.
He was predeceased by his parents and brother, John J. Kochetta.
Vince is survived by his loving wife, Joan Kochetta; sons, Vincent A. (Emily) Kochetta Jr. of Statesboro, GA; Scott G. (Veronica) Kochetta, Marietta, GA and David C. (Kristen) Kochetta, Montgomery, NY; daughters, Susan K. Norwood, Port Orange, FL; Stacie J. Cranna, Scotia, NY; sister, Mary Jane Davis, Bronx, NY, as well as nine grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:30 p.m. at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church, Ocala, Florida.
The Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church, Ocala, Florida. Father Patrick Sheedy will be officiating the service. Arrangements are under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019