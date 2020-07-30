MARSH,

VINSON ANTONIYO

Vinson Antoniyo Marsh, 57, of Ocala FL, passed away on July 26, 2020. He was born in Ocala, FL to the late Charles and Bettye Marsh.

Seargent Vinson, Chemical Specialist, US Army is survived by his two daughters, Celia Marsh and Tiffany (Jedrek) Turner; and one son, Tyrone Marsh; his sisters, Latanga Marsh, Donna Thorpe, Rena McNeil, Laquita Bryant (Darrin) and Regina Simpson, Chandra Marsh (deceased); his brothers, Gregory Simpson and Micheal Charles Simpson all reside in Ocala, FL. He also has five grandchildren and a loving family of aunts, uncles and cousins.

The celebration of Vinson will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 1:00pm at: 5907 N.W. 57th Ave., Ocala, FL 34482. Services entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry, Felix Snow, Licensed Funeral Director, directing.



